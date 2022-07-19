LBG Media’s (LBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

LBG Media Price Performance

LBG Media has a 12 month low of GBX 94.21 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 213 ($2.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.71. The stock has a market cap of £202.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3,421.70.

Get LBG Media alerts:

About LBG Media

(Get Rating)

See Also

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.