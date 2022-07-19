Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of -0.57. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The business had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

