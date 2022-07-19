Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.43. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 76.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

