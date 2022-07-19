Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.79 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

