Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $362.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.00.

CTAS opened at $378.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 20,037.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,903,000 after purchasing an additional 296,155 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

