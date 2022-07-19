Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $201.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.43.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 263.10 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $217,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,751 shares of company stock worth $8,179,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

