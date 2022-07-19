MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.75.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY stock opened at C$55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.27. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$45.20 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

About MTY Food Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

