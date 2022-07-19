NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.73. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

