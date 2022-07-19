Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

