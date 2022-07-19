Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $651.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,697,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.