Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Up 0.2 %

OBCI stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

