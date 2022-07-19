Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

