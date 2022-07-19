Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.
Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of PK stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.
Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts
In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.