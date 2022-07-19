Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Qumu Stock Performance

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of Qumu worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

