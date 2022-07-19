RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

