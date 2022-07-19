Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.16.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.22 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.