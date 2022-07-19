Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sally Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

SBH opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.41. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

