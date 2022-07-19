Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.69.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.99.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,485. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Seagen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

