Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Expands By 60.0%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VersaBank Price Performance
NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VersaBank Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About VersaBank
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
