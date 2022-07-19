Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Expands By 60.0%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VersaBank Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that VersaBank will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,239,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VersaBank

(Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.