Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Raised to SEK 97 at Barclays

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from SEK 96 to SEK 97 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 134 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $9.66 on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

