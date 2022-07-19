Stifel Nicolaus Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $210.22 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.44.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

