StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.