StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 5.0 %

ELTK stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -1.86. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.