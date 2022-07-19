StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
