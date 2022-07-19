StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 40,478 shares of company stock worth $218,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

