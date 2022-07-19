StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NVCN opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 1,192.20%. Research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

