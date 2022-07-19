StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

OVLY stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

