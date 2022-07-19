StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
