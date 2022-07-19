StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

About Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.63% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.