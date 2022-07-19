StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $27.38 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

