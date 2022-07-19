StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,587 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

