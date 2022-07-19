StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Price Performance
NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.
Insider Transactions at ServiceSource International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceSource International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
