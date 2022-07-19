StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.43%.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

