StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
