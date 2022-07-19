StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $957,364.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
