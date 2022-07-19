StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $173.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

