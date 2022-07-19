StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

