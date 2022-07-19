StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ POLA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Further Reading
