StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

