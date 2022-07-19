StockNews.com Upgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

