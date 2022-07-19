Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

