UBS Group Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €10.40

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €11.40 ($11.52) to €10.40 ($10.51) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.14) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($13.94) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.38) price objective on the stock. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.63) to €12.00 ($12.12) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

