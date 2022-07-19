UBS Group Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €10.40

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €11.40 ($11.52) to €10.40 ($10.51) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.14) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €13.80 ($13.94) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €13.25 ($13.38) price objective on the stock. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.63) to €12.00 ($12.12) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.45.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.