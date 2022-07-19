United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.