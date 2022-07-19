United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.