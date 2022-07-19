US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

US Ecology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Institutional Trading of US Ecology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 512.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.