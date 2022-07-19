VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

