Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.76.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

