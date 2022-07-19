Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

