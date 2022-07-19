Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
