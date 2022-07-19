Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($34.67) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.09) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($72.98) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,575.36 ($42.74).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 1,866 ($22.31) on Friday. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,664 ($19.89) and a one year high of GBX 5,478 ($65.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,382.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,125.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

