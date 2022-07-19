Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 4.40 price objective on the stock.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at 0.53 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12 month low of 0.51 and a 12 month high of 1.10.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

