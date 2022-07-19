Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 4.40 price objective on the stock.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Trading Up 2.9 %
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology stock opened at 0.53 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 12 month low of 0.51 and a 12 month high of 1.10.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
