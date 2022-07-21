8PAY (8PAY) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $482,283.96 and $99,680.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00428281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00158057 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
