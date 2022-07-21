Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Shares Up 6.1%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 84,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 147,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

