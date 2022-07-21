AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 5,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AN stock traded down $6.56 on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,963. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

