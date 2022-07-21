AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 5,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of AN stock traded down $6.56 on Thursday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,963. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.32.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
