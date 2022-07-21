Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Trading Up 4.6%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Barco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, cards, and controllers; LED image processing and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

