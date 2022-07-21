Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

