Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Biotech Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
About Biotech Acquisition
Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biotech Acquisition (BIOTU)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.