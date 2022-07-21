Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Up 1.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 57,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

